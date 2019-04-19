Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/18/2019 – Cardiovascular Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems witnessed year-over-year increase in the Coronary and Peripheral device segments in the last-reported quarter. The company continued to see higher revenues from Atherectomy franchises, growing international sales of OAS and top-line contributions from the emerging product pipeline. We are also upbeat about the company’s recent announcement of the first global use of Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS in UAE. Further, the company is progressing with the international distribution agreement with OrbusNeich to sell its coronary and peripheral OAS outside the United States and Japan. In the past three months, Cardiovascular Systems has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the company faces cut-throat competition in the niche space. Further, its failure to enter global markets might affect results.”

4/16/2019 – Cardiovascular Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2019 – Cardiovascular Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/4/2019 – Cardiovascular Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2019 – Cardiovascular Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems exited second-quarter fiscal 2019 with earnings beat and in line revenues. The company witnessed year-over-year increase in the Coronary and peripheral device segments. Cardiovascular Systems continued to see higher revenues from Atherectomy franchises, growing international sales of OAS and top-line contributions from the emerging product pipeline. We are also upbeat about the company’s recent announcement of the first global use of Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS in UAE. Further, the company is progressing with the international distribution agreement with OrbusNeich to sell its coronary and peripheral OAS outside the United States and Japan. In the past three months, Cardiovascular Systems has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the company faces cut-throat competition in the niche space. Further, its failure to enter global markets might affect results. “

3/15/2019 – Cardiovascular Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems exited second-quarter fiscal 2019 with earnings beat and in line revenues. The company witnessed year-over-year increase in the Coronary and peripheral device segments. Cardiovascular Systems continued to see higher revenues from Atherectomy franchises, growing international sales of OAS and top-line contributions from the emerging product pipeline. We are also upbeat about the company’s recent announcement of the first global use of Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS in UAE. Further, the company is progressing with the international distribution agreement with OrbusNeich to sell its coronary and peripheral OAS outside the United States and Japan. In the past three months, Cardiovascular Systems has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the company faces cut-throat competition in the niche space. Further, its failure to enter global markets might affect results. “

3/5/2019 – Cardiovascular Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 683.20 and a beta of 2.16. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Get Cardiovascular Systems Inc alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $503,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.