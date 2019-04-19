Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

CJ stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

