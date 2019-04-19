CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,498 shares of company stock worth $4,558,772. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $55.12 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

