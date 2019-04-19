Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Shares of COF opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

