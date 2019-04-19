Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

