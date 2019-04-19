Capital One Financial Comments on SM Energy Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 24.60%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SM. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $17.53 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.33 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,875,000 after purchasing an additional 445,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,875,000 after purchasing an additional 445,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,335,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,716,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,938,000 after purchasing an additional 631,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,170 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

