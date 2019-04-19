Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.24). Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. The company had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $13,023,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

