Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Dart Group (DTG)

Dart Group (LON:DTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.
Dart Group stock opened at GBX 895 ($11.69) on Wednesday. Dart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.
Dart Group Company Profile
