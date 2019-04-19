Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Dart Group (DTG)

Dart Group (LON:DTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

Dart Group stock opened at GBX 895 ($11.69) on Wednesday. Dart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

Get Dart Group alerts:

Dart Group Company Profile

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.