Cactus Inc (WHD) Short Interest Update

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 806,148 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 2,022,820 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,490 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of WHD opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Cactus had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $139.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $328,040.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 228,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $8,223,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cactus by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

