Cabot (CBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 183,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.50 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cabot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Cabot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,112,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

