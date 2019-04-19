Bytecent Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (BYC)

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Bytecent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecent has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Bytecent has a total market cap of $134,136.00 and $0.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecent alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000606 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000562 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytecent Coin Profile

Bytecent (BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,363,370 coins. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com . Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.