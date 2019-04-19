BuzzCoin (BUZZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $422,497.00

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, BuzzCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One BuzzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange and YoBit. BuzzCoin has a total market capitalization of $422,497.00 and $39.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BuzzCoin Profile

BuzzCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,999,330,361 coins. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BuzzCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BuzzCoin

BuzzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

