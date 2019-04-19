Burberry Group (BURBY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.