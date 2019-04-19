Burberry Group (BURBY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

