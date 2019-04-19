BTIM Corp. Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

BTIM Corp. increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned about 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $889,328.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total value of $2,790,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $243.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.01. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

