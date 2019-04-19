BTIM Corp. Decreases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

BTIM Corp. cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,017 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,338 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 470,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

ENSG opened at $48.25 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $913,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

