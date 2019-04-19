BTIM Corp. Decreases Position in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

BTIM Corp. cut its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,971,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after purchasing an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,351,000 after purchasing an additional 138,176 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.96.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $122,971.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALV opened at $86.75 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

