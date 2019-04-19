BTIM Corp. Acquires 10,115 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE)

BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp. owned 0.94% of Bridge Bancorp worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $367,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,692 shares of company stock worth $5,976,447. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

