BT Group plc (BT) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,516 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 4,445,562 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BT Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BT Group in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BT Group in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BT stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BT Group has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

BT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/bt-group-plc-bt-short-interest-update.html.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.