Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (K)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,245,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,643,000 after purchasing an additional 696,685 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,038,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,241,000 after purchasing an additional 284,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 364,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,414,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after purchasing an additional 162,969 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $5,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,655,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $58.45 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

