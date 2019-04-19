Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 930,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 403.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 345.5% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

