Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 19,958 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 118,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,850 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of MJ stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 19,958 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/brookstone-capital-management-buys-shares-of-19958-etfmg-alternative-harvest-etf-mj.html.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.