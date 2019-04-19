Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 28,338 VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM

Shares of BMV VCSH opened at $79.43 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

