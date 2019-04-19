Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 202 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $812,641.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,846,224.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,755 shares of company stock worth $10,174,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

