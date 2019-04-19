Brokers Set Expectations for Catalent Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,853,371.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,676. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3,074.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,798,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,199 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

