Brokers Issue Forecasts for Summit Midstream Partners LP’s FY2019 Earnings (SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.36%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $713.52 million, a P/E ratio of 153.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

