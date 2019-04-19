Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Target Price at $62.80

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.
Several analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $69.63.
In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $67,410.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,984 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
