Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Target Price at $62.80

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 26.94%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $67,410.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 310,984 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

