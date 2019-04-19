Brokerages Set Sasol Limited (SSL) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sasol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Sasol by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 70,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 175,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,968. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sasol has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4263 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sasol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

