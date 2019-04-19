Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) PT at $6,986.88

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,986.88 ($91.30).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price (up previously from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target (up previously from GBX 6,300 ($82.32)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of LON RB traded up GBX 44.20 ($0.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,812 ($75.94). 1,894,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $70.50. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Elane Stock acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,608 ($6,021.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

