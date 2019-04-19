Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) PT at $149.00

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

ROLL stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 2.50. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $171.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $315,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,250 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

