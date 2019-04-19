Brokerages Set Korn Ferry (KFY) Target Price at $61.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,769,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after buying an additional 582,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,622,000 after buying an additional 364,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,622,000 after buying an additional 364,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.29. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

