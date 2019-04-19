Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Price Target at $17.88

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $3,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 588.10% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

