Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (DEC) Price Target at $29.81

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.81 ($34.66).

DEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.75 ($34.59) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

