Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Target Price at $29.86

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.54%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.