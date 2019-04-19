Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Target Price at $29.86

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, February 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.54%.
About Healthcare Trust Of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
