Brokerages Set Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) PT at $30.42

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Gardner Denver stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.08. 1,302,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,069. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gardner Denver has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $712.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.41 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gardner Denver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gardner Denver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Gardner Denver by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Gardner Denver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Gardner Denver by 917.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

