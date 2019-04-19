Brokerages Set Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) PT at $30.42

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.42.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.
Gardner Denver stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.08. 1,302,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,069. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gardner Denver has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $35.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gardner Denver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Gardner Denver by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Gardner Denver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Gardner Denver by 917.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gardner Denver Company Profile
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.