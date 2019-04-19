Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Target Price at $60.63

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $31,116.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,510.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,425,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,034,000 after purchasing an additional 849,608 shares during the period. Emory University bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,979,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

