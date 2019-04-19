Brokerages Expect Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will announce $488.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.00 million. Superior Energy Services reported sales of $482.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $539.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of NYSE:SPN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,309. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.35.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

