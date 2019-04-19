Brokerages Expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $25.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.32 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.65 million and a PE ratio of 20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

