Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million.

Separately, National Securities lowered their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE AQB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. 173,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,188. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.