Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $312.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.24 million. Umpqua reported sales of $298.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,859. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

