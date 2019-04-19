Brokerages Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post $176.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.30 million and the lowest is $175.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $180.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $870.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.35 million to $875.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $900.59 million, with estimates ranging from $893.75 million to $909.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,201,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 664,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 295,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 295,727 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 690,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.89. 152,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,459. The stock has a market cap of $210.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

