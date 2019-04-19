Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash Co (SPTN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $610.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $32,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,081 shares in the company, valued at $606,374.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $74,254.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,190.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $188,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 270.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

