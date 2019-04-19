Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $72,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,672,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Usman Nabi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.77 per share, for a total transaction of $253,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Banced Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

