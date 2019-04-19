Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.46). SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.18 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

SITE stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $534,202.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $534,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

