Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 41,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $516,343.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $999,721 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $15,861,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,656,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,998,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,097.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 974,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,291,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 899,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $13.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.