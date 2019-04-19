Brokerages Anticipate Finisar Co. (FNSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) will post $330.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Finisar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.20 million. Finisar reported sales of $310.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Finisar will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Finisar.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Finisar had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $327.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNSR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finisar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

FNSR stock remained flat at $$24.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,407,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,886. Finisar has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

