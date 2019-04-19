Brokerages Anticipate Crawford & Company (CRD.B) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Crawford & Company posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.98 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 24.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.44. 26,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,477. The stock has a market cap of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Services, International, Broadspire, and Garden City Group. It offers Crawford Solution, which provides integrated claim, business process outsourcing, and consulting services for various product lines, such as property and casualty claims management, workers' compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

