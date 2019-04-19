Brokerages Anticipate Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) will announce $6.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 million to $6.60 million. Champions Oncology posted sales of $5.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Champions Oncology.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSBR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 63,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,301. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.