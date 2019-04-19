Brickley Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,093,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 159,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 159,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 200,497 shares during the period.

VMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. 890,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,022. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

