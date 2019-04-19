Brian Distelburger Sells 60,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $218,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $220,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $209,900.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 11,316 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $250,875.72.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $226,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00.

Yext stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 961,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,836. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.94. Yext Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Yext by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

