Brewin Dolphin (BRW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 380.80 ($4.98).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 333.40 ($4.36) on Monday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 288.80 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 392.20 ($5.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $916.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Simonetta Rigo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,715.41). Insiders acquired a total of 6,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,644 in the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

